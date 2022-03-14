Leicester man denies Hartlepool shotgun murder of dad of two

Eugert Merizaj, 31, pleaded not guilty to jointly murdering Hemawand Ali Hussein with others during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, March 14.

A trial is set to take place at the crown court beginning on Monday, March 28.

Police at the death scene.

Merizaj, whose address is listed on court documents as Montague Street, Leicester, was remanded in custody.

Following Mr Hussein’s death his partner Jennifer Buller paid tribute in a statement saying: “He was a brilliant father and his children saw him as their hero, a brave man who protected them."

Last year, three men were jailed for a total of 53 years after being convicted of Mr Hussein’s manslaughter following a lengthy trial.

