Paul Lyall, 27, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to having the sword in his possession on the Marina, in Hartlepool, on January 19.

This is the second time that Lyall, of Bartholomews Square, North Lincolnshire, has been found to have the sword in a public place, serving a prison sentence for his first offence.

The court also heard that the latest offence had “aggravating features” and that Lyall could be facing a prison sentence.

Teesside Magistrates Court, Middlesbrough.

District Judge Helen Cousins told the defendant: “This is your second offence and in dangerous circumstances.

"It is a sword. It is not anything small or insignificant.”