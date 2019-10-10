Longer court wait for woman who stole bedding from Hartlepool B&M
A woman who was caught stealing bedding from a Hartlepool store had her sentencing hearing postponed.
Lisa Wallace, 44, who had breached a suspended jail sentence, turned up at Teesside Crown Court expecting to hear her fate.
But her barrister Stephen Ashurst told the judge that there were conflicting reports since she was given an eight months suspended prison sentence on February 2 last year at Teesside Crown Court for aggravated taking a vehicle without consent.
He applied for a pre-sentence report and Judge Deborah Sherwin granted an adjournment for it to be done.
Mr Constantine said: “She has a support worker from Social Services, who is in court.
”There were conflicting versions and a report might assist to clear things up.”
The judge said: ”For a variety of reasons I think there needs to be a pre-sentence report
”That’s not to give any promises.”
Wallace, of Pope Grove, Hartlepool, who pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates Court on August 21 to stealing bedding and other items to the value of £146 on July 5 from the B&M store in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, had her bail extended until November 7.