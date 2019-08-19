Machete, hammer, knife and suspected petrol bomb recovered by police as man arrested following large dispute
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon in a public following a large dispute in Billingham.
Weapons including a machete, a knife, CS spray, a hammer and a suspected petrol bomb were recovered from the area following a large dispute in Quenby Road, Billingham.
Last night at around 10:15pm, officers were called to a report of a dispute involving a group of males.
A man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Officers attended the scene and a majority of the group had dispersed prior to police arrival, however, a man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon in a public place and currently remains in custody.
“A machete, a knife, CS spray, a hammer and a suspected petrol bomb were recovered from the area of the incident.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 101 quoting 142091 on 101.