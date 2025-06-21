Machete seized after man fails to stop for police in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Jun 2025, 12:31 BST
A man has been arrested after officers found a machete in his Range Rover in the early hours of the morning.

The 38-year-old was detained on Charterhouse Street, in Hartlepool, at around 3.25am on Saturday, June 21, following a short pursuit by response officers.

On searching his Range Rover, officers found a machette, and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon, drink and drug driving and driving without insurance.

His vehicle was seized and officers transported him to custody for questioning.

