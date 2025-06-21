A man has been arrested after officers found a machete in his Range Rover in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old was detained on Charterhouse Street, in Hartlepool, at around 3.25am on Saturday, June 21, following a short pursuit by response officers.

On searching his Range Rover, officers found a machette, and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon, drink and drug driving and driving without insurance.

His vehicle was seized and officers transported him to custody for questioning.