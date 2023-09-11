Male arrested after reports of an attempted burglary in Hartlepool
An investigation has been launched after a report from a householder that they had disturbed a male in their house in Oakwood Close.
The incident happened at around 3.10am on Sunday, September 10.
Cleveland Police said on Monday that a male has since been arrested in connection with the report.
Officers have appealed to householders in the Oakwood Close area to come forward if they have been affected or have any doorbell or CCTV footage.
The force added in a statement: “If anyone else has been affected or if has any information, doorbell/dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist in this investigation please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 181259.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”