Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after three seriously injured as car crashes into tree

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after three people suffered serious injuries when a car hit a tree on a country lane.

Four people were taken to hospital - three with serious injuries - following a one-vehicle collision on the B1281, Hesleden Road outside of Hardwick Hall Manor Hotel, Blackhall, last night.

A man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, taking without consent and driving under the influence of drugs.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle before the crash or who witnessed the collision to contact officers.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "The incident occurred at around 9pm last night on the B1281, Hesleden Road outside of Hardwick Hall Manor Hotel.

"It is believed the driver of a dark green Ford focus lost control of the vehicle and left the carriageway before colliding with a tree.

"Four people were taken to hospital with three suffering serious injuries.

"A 23-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, taking without consent and driving under the influence of drugs. He remains in custody.

"Anyone who witnesses the collision or has dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact the Collision Unit on 101 quoting reference number 404 of April 3."