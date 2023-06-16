Jeffrey Mincher, 25, stole an Xbox games console and clothes after sneaking into the flat above the West End Social Club, in Murray Street, in daylight.

Teesside Crown Court heard that the victim was out at the time and the club was closed at around 3.15pm on Saturday, February 11, this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said Mincher and an accomplice were caught on CCTV entering the social club.

Jeffrey Mincher burgled a flat above the West End Social Club in Murray Street, Hartlepool.

A second man kept guard at the door while Mincher went to the flat upstairs, she said.

An Xbox, Armani jumper, a pair of North Face shorts and some razor blades were taken.

Ms Haigh said: “The victim returned to find the Xbox missing, but in the kitchen food had been taken out of the freezer and left on the floor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police recognised Mincher from the CCTV and traced him to an address in Bright Street where the stolen clothing was found.

The games console was never found.

Mincher, who has 25 previous convictions, mainly for theft and the like, pleaded guilty to the burglary.

Michael Cahill, mitigating for Mincher, said: “He is sorry for the loss that he has caused.”

He added that Mincher wishes to leave prison with “a clean slate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case against a man accused of his being his accomplice is still going through the courts.