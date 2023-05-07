News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
4 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
6 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Man and teenager arrested after spiking reports in Hartlepool bars

A man and a teenage boy are in police custody after two reports of spiking in Hartlepool bars.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 7th May 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police has said a 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following the alleged incidents in Loons and The Showroom, in Victoria Road.

Both remain in police custody and will be questioned by officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following two reports of spiking in Hartlepool bars.

Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses following reports of spiking in Hartlepool.Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses following reports of spiking in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses following reports of spiking in Hartlepool.
Most Popular

“A 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance after two spiking incidents in Loons and The Showroom, both on Victoria Road in Hartlepool.

“They are both currently in police custody where they will be questioned by officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any witnesses are asked to call DC John Smith on 101, quoting reference 86768.”