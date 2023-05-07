Cleveland Police has said a 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following the alleged incidents in Loons and The Showroom, in Victoria Road.

Both remain in police custody and will be questioned by officers.

Cleveland Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following two reports of spiking in Hartlepool bars.

