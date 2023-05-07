Man and teenager arrested after spiking reports in Hartlepool bars
A man and a teenage boy are in police custody after two reports of spiking in Hartlepool bars.
Cleveland Police has said a 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance following the alleged incidents in Loons and The Showroom, in Victoria Road.
Both remain in police custody and will be questioned by officers.
Cleveland Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following two reports of spiking in Hartlepool bars.
“A 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance after two spiking incidents in Loons and The Showroom, both on Victoria Road in Hartlepool.
“They are both currently in police custody where they will be questioned by officers.
“Any witnesses are asked to call DC John Smith on 101, quoting reference 86768.”