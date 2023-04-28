News you can trust since 1877
Man and woman arrested after teenager is injured with 'bladed weapon' in Hartlepool

A man and a woman have been arrested after a teenager was rushed to hospital with what are believed to be stab wounds.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 28th Apr 2023, 21:21 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday night: “Police were called to an incident in Queensland Road, Hartlepool, around 4pm today whereby an 18-year-old man had been injured with a bladed weapon.

“The man was taken to James Cook University Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Air ambulance colleagues attended the scene but the man was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Police have confirmed that two people have been arrested following an incident in which a teenager was injured with a "bladed weapon".
“A man aged 40 and a woman aged 40 have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and they remain in police custody.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information or anyone who has private CCTV footage in the area around the time of the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 080568.”

Footage can also be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-man-injured-in-hartlepool

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

