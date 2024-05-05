Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers have charged a 34-year-old man with assault and he is to remain in custody until he appears at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 6.

Police received a call just before 0.40am on Saturday, May 4, from ambulance service colleagues after a man had been found near the central library, in York Road, Hartlepool, with multiple facial and head injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

Hartlepool detectives are appealing for information following an alleged assault on York Road in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, May 4.

Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal for anyone who was in the York Road area late last night into early this morning, or who has any relevant doorbell or dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 081637.