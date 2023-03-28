Man appears in court after he is charged with robbing Hartlepool betting shop of £63.43p
A man has made his first appearance in court after he was charged with robbing a betting shop.
Christopher Bowlt, who is aged 40, is accused of taking £63.43p during a robbery at Betfred, at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, March 22.
Bowlt, from Airdrie Grove, Owton Manor, in Hartlepool, has now appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, following his arrest.
Due to the severity of the charge, the case has been transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court.
Bowlt, who did not enter a plea, was granted conditional bail until he appears before a judge for the first time on Friday, April 21.
The conditions include not to contact two named individuals and not to enter Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
He must also wear an electronic tag to monitor his movements, live and sleep each night at his address in Airdrie Grove and observe a 7pm-7am curfew.