Man arrested after A19 police pursuit ends on the streets of Hartlepool
A 32-year-old man, whose last known address was in Hartlepool, now faces three charges following his arrest.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A man has been charged after Matrix officers pursued a suspected stolen vehicle.
“The Volkswagen Passat was spotted by officers around 9.30am on Wednesday 17th September on the A19 towards Dalton Piercy.
"It reportedly made off from officers at speed before being pursued into Hartlepool, where the vehicle came to a stop on Tennyson Avenue.
“A 32-year-old man was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and no insurance.”
He was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Thursday.