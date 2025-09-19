Man arrested after A19 police pursuit ends on the streets of Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 19th Sep 2025, 09:06 BST
A police pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle along the A19 ended on streets of Hartlepool.

A 32-year-old man, whose last known address was in Hartlepool, now faces three charges following his arrest.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A man has been charged after Matrix officers pursued a suspected stolen vehicle.

“The Volkswagen Passat was spotted by officers around 9.30am on Wednesday 17th September on the A19 towards Dalton Piercy.

A police pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended in Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

"It reportedly made off from officers at speed before being pursued into Hartlepool, where the vehicle came to a stop on Tennyson Avenue.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and no insurance.”

He was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Thursday.

