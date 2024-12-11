Man arrested after BMW attempts to ram Cleveland Police car following Hartlepool pursuit

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 11th Dec 2024, 16:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested after a BMW car attempted to ram a police vehicle following a pursuit.

The incident took place when Cleveland Police’s Matrix team spotted a black BMW in Tees Road, Hartlepool, which was believed to be using a cloned number plate.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The vehicle made off after officers attempted to stop it and a short pursuit took place, whereby slight damage was caused to a police vehicle when the BMW attempted to ram it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers managed to stop the vehicle and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

One man was arrested after a car belonging to Cleveland Police's Matrix team was rammed by a BMW.One man was arrested after a car belonging to Cleveland Police's Matrix team was rammed by a BMW.
One man was arrested after a car belonging to Cleveland Police's Matrix team was rammed by a BMW.

"He has since been bailed whilst inquiries continue.”

The incident took place on Monday, December 9, at around 11:35am.

Two separate pursuits by the Matrix team in Middlesbrough resulted in three further arrests on December 9 and December 10.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice