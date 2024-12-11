Man arrested after BMW attempts to ram Cleveland Police car following Hartlepool pursuit
The incident took place when Cleveland Police’s Matrix team spotted a black BMW in Tees Road, Hartlepool, which was believed to be using a cloned number plate.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The vehicle made off after officers attempted to stop it and a short pursuit took place, whereby slight damage was caused to a police vehicle when the BMW attempted to ram it.
“Officers managed to stop the vehicle and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
"He has since been bailed whilst inquiries continue.”
The incident took place on Monday, December 9, at around 11:35am.
Two separate pursuits by the Matrix team in Middlesbrough resulted in three further arrests on December 9 and December 10.