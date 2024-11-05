Man arrested after burglary at East Durham home of England cricketer Ben Stokes

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 5th Nov 2024, 10:44 BST
A man has been arrested after England cricket captain Ben Stokes's home was burgled.

Stokes said his wife and two children were at home in Castle Eden during the break-in on the evening of October 17 when his OBE and other valuables were taken.

Most Popular

He added that they were not physically harmed although the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Durham Police later confirmed that a 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A man has been arrested after burglars broke into Ben Stokes's home while his wife and two children were present.placeholder image
A man has been arrested after burglars broke into Ben Stokes's home while his wife and two children were present.

He has since been bailed while inquiries continue.

Stokes had been in Pakistan for a Test series at the time of the raid.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers continue to appeal for information and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 543 of October 17 ."

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice