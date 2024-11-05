Man arrested after burglary at East Durham home of England cricketer Ben Stokes

A man has been arrested after England cricket captain Ben Stokes's home was burgled.

Stokes said his wife and two children were at home in Castle Eden during the break-in on the evening of October 17 when his OBE and other valuables were taken.

He added that they were not physically harmed although the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state.

Durham Police later confirmed that a 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He has since been bailed while inquiries continue.

Stokes had been in Pakistan for a Test series at the time of the raid.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers continue to appeal for information and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 543 of October 17 ."