Man arrested after cannabis farm worth £173,000 discovered in Hartlepool
A man has been arrested after more than 200 cannabis plants were discovered in Hartlepool.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team located a large cannabis farm after carrying out a drugs warrant on an address in Richardson Street on Thursday, September 14.
More than 209 cannabis plants, thought to be worth around £173,000, were seized from inside of the property.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and taken to police custody to be questioned.
Call 101 if you have information about criminal activity in your area.