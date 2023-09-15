News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after cannabis farm worth £173,000 discovered in Hartlepool

A man has been arrested after more than 200 cannabis plants were discovered in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team located a large cannabis farm after carrying out a drugs warrant on an address in Richardson Street on Thursday, September 14.

More than 209 cannabis plants, thought to be worth around £173,000, were seized from inside of the property.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and taken to police custody to be questioned.

Call 101 if you have information about criminal activity in your area.