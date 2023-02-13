News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after 'dangerous weapons' recovered during Hartlepool Police raid

A man has been arrested by police after blades were seized as part of an investigation into the importation of prohibited weapons from overseas.

By Gavin Ledwith
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 5:18pm

In a statement on Monday, Cleveland Police said: “Officers from the force Proactive Team seized weapons and arrested a man during a raid in Hartlepool last night as part of an investigation by the UK Border Agency to intercept prohibited weapons being imported into the country.

“Upon receipt of information from the Border Agency, the proactive team searched an address in Hartlepool and seized a number of bladed weapons.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon.”

A Cleveland Police picture of the weapons seized from a Hartlepool address.
Sergeant Darren Williamson, of the force proactive team, added: “Working closely with the UK Border Agency, we have removed more dangerous weapons from circulation.”

He continued: “The proactive team will continue in their robust approach to clearing the streets of Cleveland of dangerous weapons intended to cause serious harm.”

