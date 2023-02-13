Man arrested after 'dangerous weapons' recovered during Hartlepool Police raid

In a statement on Monday, Cleveland Police said: “Officers from the force Proactive Team seized weapons and arrested a man during a raid in Hartlepool last night as part of an investigation by the UK Border Agency to intercept prohibited weapons being imported into the country.

“Upon receipt of information from the Border Agency, the proactive team searched an address in Hartlepool and seized a number of bladed weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon.”

A Cleveland Police picture of the weapons seized from a Hartlepool address.

Sergeant Darren Williamson, of the force proactive team, added: “Working closely with the UK Border Agency, we have removed more dangerous weapons from circulation.”

He continued: “The proactive team will continue in their robust approach to clearing the streets of Cleveland of dangerous weapons intended to cause serious harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad