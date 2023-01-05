Man arrested after large amounts of drugs and cash are discovered in car on outskirts of Hartlepool

The suspect, who was arrested on the outskirts of Hartlepool, has been granted bail while investigations continue.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possessing criminal property after a vehicle was stopped near Billingham.

“Officers stopped a black Volkswagen Golf on the A689 at Wynyard, just off the A19, at around 12.40pm on Wednesday, 4th January.

A picture of the seized cannabis.

“A large quantity of cannabis was recovered from the vehicle along with a large amount of cash.

“The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

“If you have any information about the incident, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 23001992.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by phone on 0800 555 111.