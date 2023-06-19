News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after 'massively overladen' trailer damages 'multiple vehicles' in Blackhall

Police have reminded trailer drivers about their responsibilities after a “massively overladen” trailer damaged “multiple vehicles”.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST

Durham Police said on Monday: “On Saturday, we received several calls reporting that a trailer had collided with a parked car in the Blackhall area causing damage to the vehicle.

“On arrival, officers from Durham Roads & Armed Policing were greeted with this – a trailer that was massively overladen with rusted, scrap metal.

“The metal was not securely fastened in the trailer and there was no metal cage surrounding the load to stop it from falling off the trailer.”

Durham Police have released this photograph of the "massively overladen" vehicle.Durham Police have released this photograph of the "massively overladen" vehicle.
Durham Police have released this photograph of the "massively overladen" vehicle.
A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged motoring offences and after reportedly failing a roadside drug test.

The suspect since been released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out.

The vehicle was also seized by officers as part of the force’s ongoing Operation Takeaway campaign whereby officers can confiscate uninsured vehicles.

