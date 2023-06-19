Durham Police said on Monday: “On Saturday, we received several calls reporting that a trailer had collided with a parked car in the Blackhall area causing damage to the vehicle.

“On arrival, officers from Durham Roads & Armed Policing were greeted with this – a trailer that was massively overladen with rusted, scrap metal.

“The metal was not securely fastened in the trailer and there was no metal cage surrounding the load to stop it from falling off the trailer.”

Durham Police have released this photograph of the "massively overladen" vehicle.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged motoring offences and after reportedly failing a roadside drug test.

The suspect since been released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out.