Man arrested after nearly 300 cannabis plans discovered in Hartlepool home

Almost 300 cannabis plants were found and a man was arrested following drug raids in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:03 pm

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team officers acted on intelligence they had gathered and executed two simultaneous drugs warrants on neighbouring addresses in the town on Thursday, January 14.

They were supported by specialist entry teams from the Cleveland force as well the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU).

At one of the properties in Dent Street, 280 plants were discovered in four separate rooms.

Nearly 300 cannabis plants were found during drug raids in Hartlepool on Thursday./Photo: Cleveland Police

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

He remains in custody being questioned and inquiries into the discovery are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on drug dealing or activity in their area to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Police alerted after armed criminal dropped knife in Hartlepool takeaway

