Police attended an address in Everett Street at around 4:40am on Friday, July 29, after a report of an ongoing burglary.

Once inside, officers discovered 50-60 cannabis plants and seized them.

Cleveland Police have said a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of a class B drug. He remains in police custody at this time.

The plants were found inside a property on Everett Street.