Man arrested after police raid cannabis farm worth £150,000 in Hartlepool
A man has been arrested after police raided a cannabis farm in Hartlepool and seized over £150,000 worth of the class B drug.
At approximately 12:10pm on Saturday, September 21 officers discovered the farm at an address in Milton Road, Hartlepool which housed close to 300 plants.Officers have now arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of production of cannabis.
Sergeant Raine, from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said “Police are urgently seeking information from the public in relation to cannabis farms.
"They are extremely dangerous and are often illegally wired from mains electricity which is a major fire risk and a danger to neighbouring properties.
"Cleveland Police will relentlessly pursue all information regarding cannabis farms and all information will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.”
Anyone who suspected a cannabis farm is in their area should call 101 if you suspect anything or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can remain anonymous.