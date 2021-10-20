Officers arrested a man in his 30s.

Officers from Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a Magistrates’ search warrant at an address in Elm Tree Gardens, Peterlee on Friday, October 15.

In a joint operation with Easington NPT and Peterlee Crime Team, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were found and seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and has since been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Sergeant David Watson said: “Thanks to information given to us by our community, we have been able to take swift positive action against drug dealing in our area.

“Once again, our appreciation goes out to the public who continue to support us in identifying potential locations and perpetrators of these crimes.”

