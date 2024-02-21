Man arrested after police use stinger device to stop suspected stolen car following Hartlepool chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police say their matrix team spotted the Peugeot 107 in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday, February 20, at about 10.10pm.

The force said it failed to stop, adding in a statement: “Officers pursued the vehicle and were able to tactically use a stinger, bringing the vehicle to a natural stop without injury or damage.

“Suspected class B and C drugs were recovered from the car.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, and possession of class B and C drugs.

“The vehicle was recovered by officers and the man remains in police custody.”

A spokesperson for the matrix team added: “This is just another example of the proactivity of the matrix team tackling suspected criminality.

“We will relentlessly pursue anyone who seeks to benefit from crime and we would encourage anyone with information regarding suspicious activity and crime to come forward and let us know by calling 101.