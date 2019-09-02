Man arrested after racist chanting at Middlesbrough vs Wigan football match
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly chanted racist language at a Middlesbrough football match.
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 12:29
The incident happened at the Riverside Stadium in block 60 of the south stand during the Middlesbrough vs Wigan Championship clash on Tuesday, August 20.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and released under investigation.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Witnesses should contact PSI Kate Evans on 101, quoting event number 144157.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.