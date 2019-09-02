Man arrested after racist chanting at Middlesbrough vs Wigan football match

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly chanted racist language at a Middlesbrough football match.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 12:29
The incident happened at the Riverside Stadium in block 60 of the south stand during the Middlesbrough vs Wigan Championship clash on Tuesday, August 20.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and released under investigation.

Witnesses should contact PSI Kate Evans on 101, quoting event number 144157.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.