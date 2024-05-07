Man arrested after spending six hours on roof in Hartlepool's Kendal Road
A man was arrested after spending more than six hours on a roof.
The incident took place on Sunday, May 5, and a Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “At 11.35am on Sunday officers attended reports of a man on a roof of a property on Kendal Road, in Hartlepool.
"A cordon was put in place as a precaution and to help bring the matter to a safe conclusion for all.
“The man came down from the roof at 5.40pm and was arrested as he was wanted on warrant.”