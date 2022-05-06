Man arrested after suspected drugs and machete discovered in Hartlepool street

Suspected Class C drugs and a machete were discovered inside an Audi during a police patrol in Hartlepool.

It happened after neighbourhood officers patrolling in Dent Street seized a stolen motorbike and searched the nearby Audi.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said a 25-year-old man was interviewed in connection with alleged drugs and weapons offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quantity of suspected Class C drugs and a machete were discovered during a police patrol in Dent Street.

Speaking about the incident on April 29, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement: “Neighbourhood officers patrolling in Dent Street last Friday night seized a motorbike which had been reported stolen in the Durham Constabulary area.

“An Audi at the scene was also searched and a quantity of suspected Class C drugs and a machete was found in this vehicle.