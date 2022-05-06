Man arrested after suspected drugs and machete discovered in Hartlepool street

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:20 pm

Suspected Class C drugs and a machete were discovered inside an Audi during a police patrol in Hartlepool.

It happened after neighbourhood officers patrolling in Dent Street seized a stolen motorbike and searched the nearby Audi.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said a 25-year-old man was interviewed in connection with alleged drugs and weapons offences.

Speaking about the incident on April 29, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement: “Neighbourhood officers patrolling in Dent Street last Friday night seized a motorbike which had been reported stolen in the Durham Constabulary area.

“An Audi at the scene was also searched and a quantity of suspected Class C drugs and a machete was found in this vehicle.

“The 25-year-old man was interviewed in connection with the alleged drugs and weapon offences and he was released under investigation pending further inquiries.”

