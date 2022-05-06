Man arrested after suspected drugs and machete discovered in Hartlepool street

Suspected Class C drugs and a machete were discovered inside an Audi during a police patrol in Hartlepool.
It happened after neighbourhood officers patrolling in Dent Street seized a stolen motorbike and searched the nearby Audi.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said a 25-year-old man was interviewed in connection with alleged drugs and weapons offences.
Speaking about the incident on April 29, Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement: “Neighbourhood officers patrolling in Dent Street last Friday night seized a motorbike which had been reported stolen in the Durham Constabulary area.
“An Audi at the scene was also searched and a quantity of suspected Class C drugs and a machete was found in this vehicle.
“The 25-year-old man was interviewed in connection with the alleged drugs and weapon offences and he was released under investigation pending further inquiries.”