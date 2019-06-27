Man arrested after suspected Hartlepool road rage incident
A man has been arrested after a vehicle was damaged by a transit van in an apparent road rage attack.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 21:22
The incident is believed to have happened in Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, at 5.10pm on Wednesday.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the incident where the van was seen to be driving dangerously and it is believed it caused criminal damage to the other vehicle.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage and remains in custody.