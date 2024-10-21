Man arrested after woman suffers injuries following collision with car in Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman needed hospital treatment after she was injured following a collision with a car.

The pedestrian was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees following the incident in Hartlepool at the weekend.

Cleveland Police said a man has been arrested in connection with their inquiries.

The force said in a statement: “We are appealing for information, doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage as inquiries into a collision in Hartlepool continue.

The incident took place in Chester Road, Hartlepool, at the weekend.

“It happened on Saturday, 19th October, at Chester Road at the junction of Thornhill Gardens.

“A female pedestrian in her 50s was in collision with a black VW Passat.

"She sustained a broken shoulder and facial injuries and was treated in North Tees General Hospital.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the collision and he was interviewed and bailed pending further inquiries.

“If you witnessed the incident, or have any footage, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 200711.”