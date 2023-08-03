A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with robbery following reports that a man in his 70s was robbed in West View Road.

Another man, 44, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Tuesday (August 1).

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Hartlepool CID have charged a 42-year-old man following reports that a man in his 70s was robbed on West View Road in Hartlepool at around 7pm on Tuesday 1st August.

“The man was arrested and charged with robbery and he has been remanded in custody.