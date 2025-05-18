Man arrested and charged after police bust £200,000-plus Hartlepool cannabis farm
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team seized 245 plants spread over three rooms after obtaining a warrant to search a property in Earlsferry Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, May 16.
The crop was said to have been at “various stages of maturity”.
The police said: “A 48-year-old man was arrested and later charged with production of class B drugs.
“The farm was dismantled by officers and the plants seized are believed to have an approximate value of £205,000.
“Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.”
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/or by calling 0800 555 111.