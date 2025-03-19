Man arrested and couple removed from Hartlepool home at centre of anti-social behaviour complaints

A couple have been removed from a home at the centre of anti-social behaviour complaints.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at housing group Thirteen acted after it emerged that the Hartlepool property might have been sublet by its registered tenant.

Their departure followed a day of action by Cleveland Police as part of their ongoing Operation Artemis crusade against serious crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said in a statement on Wednesday night: “One man was arrested during a warrant on Byron Street, in Hartlepool, on prison recall.

A home in Innes Road, Hartlepool, was secured by housing bosses amid suspicions that its registered tenant had moved to Byron Street and was renting the property out.

"A quantity of class C and suspected class A drugs was seized along with drugs paraphernalia.

"The man had been registered as living in a Thirteen property on Innes Road, in Hartlepool, and when officers visited the property with a housing officer from Thirteen they discovered that he had been subletting the property to a couple.

"The couple and the premises were linked with multiple reports of anti-social behaviour and were removed by officers whilst Thirteen have taken steps to secure the property.”