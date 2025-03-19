Man arrested and couple removed from Hartlepool home at centre of anti-social behaviour complaints
Bosses at housing group Thirteen acted after it emerged that the Hartlepool property might have been sublet by its registered tenant.
Their departure followed a day of action by Cleveland Police as part of their ongoing Operation Artemis crusade against serious crime.
The force said in a statement on Wednesday night: “One man was arrested during a warrant on Byron Street, in Hartlepool, on prison recall.
"A quantity of class C and suspected class A drugs was seized along with drugs paraphernalia.
"The man had been registered as living in a Thirteen property on Innes Road, in Hartlepool, and when officers visited the property with a housing officer from Thirteen they discovered that he had been subletting the property to a couple.
"The couple and the premises were linked with multiple reports of anti-social behaviour and were removed by officers whilst Thirteen have taken steps to secure the property.”