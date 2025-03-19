Man arrested and couple removed from Hartlepool home at centre of anti-social behaviour complaints

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 19th Mar 2025, 20:06 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 20:33 BST

A couple have been removed from a home at the centre of anti-social behaviour complaints.

Bosses at housing group Thirteen acted after it emerged that the Hartlepool property might have been sublet by its registered tenant.

Their departure followed a day of action by Cleveland Police as part of their ongoing Operation Artemis crusade against serious crime.

The force said in a statement on Wednesday night: “One man was arrested during a warrant on Byron Street, in Hartlepool, on prison recall.

A home in Innes Road, Hartlepool, was secured by housing bosses amid suspicions that its registered tenant had moved to Byron Street and was renting the property out.

"A quantity of class C and suspected class A drugs was seized along with drugs paraphernalia.

"The man had been registered as living in a Thirteen property on Innes Road, in Hartlepool, and when officers visited the property with a housing officer from Thirteen they discovered that he had been subletting the property to a couple.

"The couple and the premises were linked with multiple reports of anti-social behaviour and were removed by officers whilst Thirteen have taken steps to secure the property.”

