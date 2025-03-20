Man arrested as Cleveland Police raid discovers suspected stolen vehicles inside lock-up Hartlepool garage
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday: “Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team seized suspected stolen vehicles when they executed a warrant at a lock up on Coniston Road, in Hartlepool, this morning.
“A convoy of police vehicles and vans, along with a drone acting as the eye in the sky, dashed to the lock up and constructed a search of the premises.
“They seized three cars suspected to be stolen, an engine, a trailer, three quad bikes and four motorbikes.
“A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by officers.”