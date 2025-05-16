Man arrested as speeding car crashes after driving away from Hartlepool police
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Around 5am this morning, Friday, 16th May, Matrix officers spotted a Ford Focus which was reportedly being driven at speed on Burn Road, in Hartlepool.
“The vehicle made off, before coming to an abrupt stop after colliding with road furniture and a tree close to Hartlepool Sixth Form College.
“Officers found that the driver, a 24-year-old man, was wanted in connection with alleged offences which reportedly took place outside of the Cleveland area.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of these offences, and additionally on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and driving under the influence of drugs.
“The Ford Focus was seized by police.”