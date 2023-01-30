Man arrested at Hartlepool train station amid claims he had a gun
Police were called to Hartlepool railway station after a man claimed he had a gun on board of a train.
The incident happened as the train was approaching Hartlepool just before 12pm on Saturday, January 28.
Officer met the train at Hartlepool station and a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We received a report of a man stating he had a gun on-board a train near Hartlepool at 11.39am on 28 January.
“Officers met the train at Hartlepool station and a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences. He wasn’t in possession of a gun.”