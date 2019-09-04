Man arrested following attempted vehicle break-in in Hartlepool
A man has been arrested after being spotted attempting to break in to a vehicle in Hartlepool.
By Faye Dixon
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 15:18
The 21-year-old man was spotted near a vehicle at around 4:50am on Wednesday, September 4.
Police officers saw the man allegedly trying to break into the vehicle on Elwick Road in the town.
He was arrested at the scene by officers on suspicion of vehicle interference in Hartlepool.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The man remains in custody whilst inquiries are ongoing.”