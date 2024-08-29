Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after a drugs raid was carried out in Hartlepool.

Officers carried out a drugs warrant on Brook Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, August 28, following a number of concerns raised by members of the public.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine (class A drugs) and he remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police continue to encourage members of the public to contact them with concerns regarding drug dealing in their local area.

“Anyone with information can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.”