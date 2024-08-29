Man arrested following drugs warrant in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Aug 2024, 18:13 BST
A man has been arrested after a drugs raid was carried out in Hartlepool.

Officers carried out a drugs warrant on Brook Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday, August 28, following a number of concerns raised by members of the public.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine (class A drugs) and he remains in police custody at this time.

“Police continue to encourage members of the public to contact them with concerns regarding drug dealing in their local area.

“Anyone with information can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.”