Man arrested following Hartlepool crash that left two in hospital
A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a single vehicle collision on Wiltshire Way, in Hartlepool, this morning (Thursday, September 19).
At around 5:20am, a red Ford C Max crashed into a fence and a tree on Wiltshire Way.
A 19-year-old woman was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with a broken leg and the 39-year-old man was taken to hospital with an injury to his foot and bruising to his face.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The 39-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.
“Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to call 101, quoting reference SE24180580.”