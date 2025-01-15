Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers stopped and arrested a man in Hartlepool after they spotting a disturbance near their station.

Hartlepool Proactive Team stopped a man during patrols in Avenue Road, in Hartlepool, at around 5pm on Monday, January 13, when they came across a disturbance between a man and a woman in the street.

The man, who was wearing a Balaclava, was stopped and searched by officers.

A bag of drugs, believed to be heroin, and a lock knife were recovered.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a blade.

He was taken to police custody where he was questioned and later released on bail while inquiries continue.