Man arrested in Hartlepool after drugs and knife found

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:39 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police officers stopped and arrested a man in Hartlepool after they spotting a disturbance near their station.

Hartlepool Proactive Team stopped a man during patrols in Avenue Road, in Hartlepool, at around 5pm on Monday, January 13, when they came across a disturbance between a man and a woman in the street.

The man, who was wearing a Balaclava, was stopped and searched by officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A bag of drugs, believed to be heroin, and a lock knife were recovered.

Hartlepool Proactive Team stopped a man during patrols on Avenue Road, in Hartlepool, at around 5pm on Monday, January 13, when they came across a disturbance between a man and a woman in the street.Hartlepool Proactive Team stopped a man during patrols on Avenue Road, in Hartlepool, at around 5pm on Monday, January 13, when they came across a disturbance between a man and a woman in the street.
Hartlepool Proactive Team stopped a man during patrols on Avenue Road, in Hartlepool, at around 5pm on Monday, January 13, when they came across a disturbance between a man and a woman in the street.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a blade.

He was taken to police custody where he was questioned and later released on bail while inquiries continue.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice