Man arrested in Hartlepool after drugs and knife found
Police officers stopped and arrested a man in Hartlepool after they spotting a disturbance near their station.
Hartlepool Proactive Team stopped a man during patrols in Avenue Road, in Hartlepool, at around 5pm on Monday, January 13, when they came across a disturbance between a man and a woman in the street.
The man, who was wearing a Balaclava, was stopped and searched by officers.
A bag of drugs, believed to be heroin, and a lock knife were recovered.
The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a blade.
He was taken to police custody where he was questioned and later released on bail while inquiries continue.