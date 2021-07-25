Man arrested in Hartlepool after police seize suspected imitation firearm and blades
A man has been arrested after officers seized a suspected imitation firearm in a stop and search.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:53 am
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 10:55 am
Police also found suspected drugs and blades when they searched the suspect in Hartlepool on Saturday, July 24.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “Positive use of stop and search tonight by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.
"With One Adult male arrested after what is suspected to be an Immitation firearm, suspected drugs and blades ( pictured ) were seized from the male as a result of the search.”