Man arrested in Hartlepool after police seize suspected imitation firearm and blades

Police also found suspected drugs and blades when they searched the suspect in Hartlepool on Saturday, July 24.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “Positive use of stop and search tonight by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

"With One Adult male arrested after what is suspected to be an Immitation firearm, suspected drugs and blades ( pictured ) were seized from the male as a result of the search.”