Man arrested in Hartlepool after police seize suspected imitation firearm and blades

A man has been arrested after officers seized a suspected imitation firearm in a stop and search.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:53 am
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 10:55 am
The suspected imitation firearm, drugs and blades were seized in Hartlepool on Saturday night./Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Police also found suspected drugs and blades when they searched the suspect in Hartlepool on Saturday, July 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “Positive use of stop and search tonight by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

"With One Adult male arrested after what is suspected to be an Immitation firearm, suspected drugs and blades ( pictured ) were seized from the male as a result of the search.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.