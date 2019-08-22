Man arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of burglary
A man has been arrested in Hartlepool following a search in the Burn Valley area of the town by multiple police officers.
On Tuesday, August 20, an incident took place on Clarence Road in Hartlepool.
The following day on Wednesday, August 21, police in the town arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of burglary following the incident.
At around 4:45pm on Wednesday, August 21, a PCSO spotted the suspect in the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool. At around 5:45pm multiple officers conducted a search in that area. The officers were from both the neighbourhood and response policing teams of the town.
The male was arrested shortly after the search. He is set to remain in police custody while police inquiries continue.
This arrest is part of Cleveland Police’s Operation Phoenix which is a summer-long operation to improve public service, help vulnerable people, tackle serious violence and prevent crime in the area.