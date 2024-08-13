Man arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of Class A drugs offence
A man is in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the supply of Class A drugs.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “Officers from our Matrix team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Aspen Gardens, Hartlepool, earlier today.
“A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and he’s currently in custody facing questioning.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref SG24049076.
“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”