Man arrested on suspicion of assault as police and fire crews called to Hartlepool street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing assault after police and firefighters were called to the same incident.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:05pm

Police were called to Rydal Street, Hartlepool, at around 4.40pm on Saturday, January 21, after it was reported that a property had been damaged.

The fire brigade was also called to the incident just after 7pm. One fire engine attended and remained at the scene until 7.52pm with the incident described as a “no fire situation”.

Cleveland Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released on bail and inquiries continue.

A man was arrested following an incident in Rydal Street./Photo: Frank Reid
A force statement read: “Police were called to Rydal Street in Hartlepool at 4.40pm on Saturday, 21st January, to reports of an ongoing incident in which a property had sustained damage.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and on suspicion of criminal damage and he was interviewed then released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.”

