A man has been arrested by police following reports of a “violent incident”.

Officers were called to an address in Grange Road, Hartlepool, at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, August 14.

While police remained at the scene for a period of time, they stressed “there is no threat to the wider public”.

Cleveland Police later said in a statement: “The incident in Grange Road, Hartlepool, has now been brought to a safe conclusion.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and he has been taken to custody.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact Cleveland Police via 101.”