Police are appealing for anyone who thinks their homes were targeted in a spate of attempted burglaries overnight to get in touch.

Hartlepool Police have charged 45-year-old man with burglary following his arrest on Dumfries Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday night (September 15).

The force says a number of properties in the Catcote Road area were targeted overnight, with someone trying doors to properties.

Several had items stolen.

Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Police said: “Detectives are urging anyone who thinks that they have been targeted and has not yet contacted police to get in touch and report the burglary.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference SE25177109.