Police have arrested a man after he ran into the sea in an apparent bid to evade capture.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday evening: “Officers in Hartlepool arrested a 34-year-old man at the beach near to Brus Tunnel this afternoon, Wednesday, 14th August.

“The man made off from police as they attempted to arrest him, then ran into the sea, where he remained for a short time before he was eventually arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order and causing a public nuisance.”