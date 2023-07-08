Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after schoolgirl is injured following Hartlepool collision with BMW

Police are appealing for witnesses to the Hartlepool incident.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday: “The collision happened around 10.35pm on York Road at the junction of Lister Street on Friday 7th July involving a BMW 1 series and a 15-year-old female pedestrian.

“A 41-year-old man, the driver of the BMW, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police said the collision between a schoolgirl and a BMW took place in York Road, Hartlepool, near its junction with Lister Street.

“Any witnesses or anyone with private CCTV on York Road at the junction of Lister Street is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 133657.