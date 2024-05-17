Man arrested on suspicion of driving offences after crash at busy Hartlepool junction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in custody on suspicion of driving offences after a single-vehicle crash at a busy junction.

The incident took place at the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, May 16, at about 10.40pm.

A second person is believed to have been taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital for treatment.

Cleveland Police said in a Friday statement: “A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences following a single-vehicle collision at the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road, in Hartlepool, last night at around 10.40pm.

The scene of a crash at the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road.

"He was taken to police custody where he will be questioned.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said: “We were called just after 10.40pm last night to a one-vehicle road traffic incident.