Man arrested on suspicion of driving offences after crash at busy Hartlepool junction
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place at the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, May 16, at about 10.40pm.
A second person is believed to have been taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital for treatment.
Cleveland Police said in a Friday statement: “A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences following a single-vehicle collision at the junction of Hart Lane and Raby Road, in Hartlepool, last night at around 10.40pm.
"He was taken to police custody where he will be questioned.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said: “We were called just after 10.40pm last night to a one-vehicle road traffic incident.
"We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a clinical team leader and were supported by the medical car from Great North Air Ambulance. One patient was taken to James Cook Hospital.”