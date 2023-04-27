News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself in Hartlepool street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself in daylight.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 19:33 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Thursday: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested following a report of indecent exposure in Murray Street, near Grange Road, in Hartlepool, shortly after 11am this morning.

“Any other witnesses in the area at that time are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number SE23079614.”

A man is said to have indecently exposed himself in Murray Street, Hartlepool. on Thursday.A man is said to have indecently exposed himself in Murray Street, Hartlepool. on Thursday.
A man is said to have indecently exposed himself in Murray Street, Hartlepool. on Thursday.