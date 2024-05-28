Man arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and drugs following home evacuations in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police have arrested a 34-year-old man following an incident that happened shortly before midnight on Monday, May 27, on West View Road, in Hartlepool.
The man remains in police custody and is being questioned on suspicion of possessing a Class C drug and on suspicion of possessing ammunition (shotgun cartridges).
Cleveland Police said in a statement: "An address on West View Road was searched as part of enquiries and neighbours evacuated as a precaution, however, no firearms were discovered inside the address and no further risk was identified, therefore, all residents returned home this morning.
"We would like to thank the community for their understanding and co-operation whilst enquiries continue.”
Cleveland Police stood down from the incident on the morning of Tuesday, May 28, with all residents safely back home.