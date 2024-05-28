Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police have arrested a man following an incident in Hartlepool that saw a number of homes evacuated overnight.

Cleveland Police have arrested a 34-year-old man following an incident that happened shortly before midnight on Monday, May 27, on West View Road, in Hartlepool.

The man remains in police custody and is being questioned on suspicion of possessing a Class C drug and on suspicion of possessing ammunition (shotgun cartridges).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said in a statement: "An address on West View Road was searched as part of enquiries and neighbours evacuated as a precaution, however, no firearms were discovered inside the address and no further risk was identified, therefore, all residents returned home this morning.

Cleveland Police evacuated a number of homes on West View Road, in Hartlepool, shortly before midnight on Monday, May 27, following an incident.

"We would like to thank the community for their understanding and co-operation whilst enquiries continue.”